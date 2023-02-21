Warner half century, Walsh and Williams five-fors lift Master Blasters to victory in LI Three Day Tournament

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda Master Blasters opened their account in the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) Senior Men’s Three Day Tournament with an eight-wicket triumph over Anguilla in St Kitts on Monday.

Chasing 223 for victory on day two at Conaree, Antigua and Barbuda were led by Essan Warner who made 50 not out from 50 deliveries, and captain, Kofi James who made 31 as the Master Blasters reached 100 for two in 20.1 overs to seal the win.

James led the squad in the absence of West Indies spinner, Rahkeem Cornwall, who was reportedly rested by the team’s management for the opening fixture.

The Master Blasters had earlier made 175 all out in their first innings, overhauling Anguilla’s first innings score of 113 all out. James top scored with 36 while Tyrone Williams Jr made 32. Oliver Walker was the pick of the bowlers for Anguilla, grabbing four wickets for 24 runs in eight overs.

Glenton Williams picked up a total of nine wickets while West Indies spinner Hayden Walsh Jr claimed a total of eight scalps to restrict the Anguillan batters through the contest.

Walsh bagged six wickets for just 13 runs in the Anguilla first innings, helping to bowl them out for just 113 in 52.5 overs. Williams claimed three for 11 in 12.2 overs. Oliver Walker was best with the bat for St Kitts, making 34 from 60 deliveries.

It was however all Williams in the second innings as the Jennings Tigers player claimed six for 32 in 12.5 overs to help remove Anguilla for 161 in 48.5 overs. He bowled four maidens in the process. Walsh snatched two for 42 in 10 overs.

Antigua and Barbuda will take on Montserrat in their next match slated to bowl off on February 23 at Warner Park.