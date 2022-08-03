Warner and Joseph triumph in Lockstone London golf championships

- Advertisement -

There was victory for Akevia Warner and Siyolo Joseph in the Lockstone London 18 and under match play golf championship held over the Carnival weekend at the Cedar Valley Golf Course.

In the 27-hole final, both youngsters emerged triumphant over their rivals.

Warner, the number two ranked player defeated the top seed Lenijah Thomas 2 and 1 to hoist her first ever title.

Leading into the grand finale, Warner of Christ the King High School overcame Anya Tavernier and Lexi Hunte while Thomas eased passed Jenae Andrews and Andreina Dela Cruz.

As for Siyolo, who is the son of former West Indies batsman Sylvester “Bouncing” Joseph, he had it relatively easy in the final, as he overcame Taj Barnes 3 and 2.

In his march to the title, Joseph of St Joseph Academy, defeated Jahir Matthew and Kieohn James. On the other hand Barnes beat Imman Henry and Marquise George.

However George was smiling in the end as he beat James 1-up in the boys third place match.

In the girls’ consolation battle, Hunte went the distance against Dela Cruz, prevailing 1-up.

Sixteen players took part in the event.