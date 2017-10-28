WAR dominates swimming federation’s invitational

The WAR Swim Club emerged most successful from the Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation’s (ABSF) Annual Invitational Swimming Championships this week, dominating the other four clubs that competed for top honours.

WAR (Wadadli Aquatic Racers), recorded three first place finishes and six silver medal podium spots as they dominated the high points scores to clinch championships’ title at the Antigua Athletic Club last Sunday.

Jermaria Jackson grabbed WAR’s first gold medal when she competed in the 9-10 girls category and finished ahead of Emily Gillard of Storm and teammate Emily Dennis of WAR.

Tivon Benjamin followed in his teammate’s footsteps, grabbing gold in the boys’ equivalent. He finished ahead of teammate Naeem DeSouza and Storm’s Kalan Christopher.

WAR’s gold medal performances continued in the 15-17 boys category with Noah Mascoll-Gomes dominating Storm’s Daryl Appleton and WAR teammate Xavier Spencer.

Meanwhile, in the eight-and-under girls’ category, Selah Wiltshire of Riptide dominated that age category with Maddison McMillian of Storm swimming in second and WAR’s Ellie Shaw taking bronze.

In the boys’ equivalent, Riptide claimed first and second through William Tranter and Adrian Karam who were first and second respectively. WAR’s Espriit Shaw finished third.

Hailey Derrick of Storm dominated the 11-12 girls’ division with WAR’s Aungelique Gittens claiming second and Arianna John of Vipers finishing third.

The boys’ 11-12 category was dominated by Tanner Esty of Riptide with WAR’s Tony Goodwin finishing second and Storm’s Osayaba Browne in third.

Olivia Fuller of Storm was best on show in the girls’ 13-14 contest beating Zoe Dennis and Gabriella Gittens, both of WAR, into second and third places respectively while, in the boys equivalent, Jadon Wuilliez of Storm, Lleyton Martin of WAR and Diallo Marshall of Storm were first, second and third respectively.

Bianca Mitchelle was the lone competitor in the girls’ 15-17 category while Robert Watkins of Vipers and J’air Smith of WAR were first and second in the 18-and-over boys’ division.