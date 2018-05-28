Wanted for robbery: Junior Emanuel

Breaking Story

Junior Emanuel, aka “Junie” is wanted for an armed robbery and an attempted robbery which took place in St. John’s Sunday night.

This morning (Monday May 28), the police issued a wanted bulletin for the resident of Lovelace Road, Grays Farm, describing him as “armed and dangerous”.

The police say it is alleged that he robbed a Pares village man at gunpoint of EC $300 on Redcliffe Street, around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. The victim reported that he had just exited the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at the Eastern Caribbean Amalgamated Bank (ECAB), when the incident occurred.

It is further alleged that Emanuel attempted to rob a Grays Farm woman at her workplace on High Street, at about 9:35 p.m.

Given the manner in which the crime was committed, the police are warning members of the public not to approach Emanuel if they see him, but instead immediately contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 462-3913 or 462-3914.

The police are also asking Emanuel to surrender at any police station immediately.