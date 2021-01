Spread the love













A Wanted Bulletin is issued by the Police for the arrest of Darius Williams of Potters Village and Carlson Mathew Jr of Upper Fort Road Area.

Both men are wanted in connection with allegations of Aggravated Robbery, Breaking and Larceny.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914.

The Police are further appealing to them to surrender at any police station without delay.