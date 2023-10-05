Want to be Resident British Commissioner for a day?

- Advertisement -

The British High Commission St John’s has launched its inaugural Resident British Commissioner (RBC) for a Day campaign, which seeks to expose two young citizens and residents of Antigua and Barbuda to the exciting world of diplomatic relations.

The initiative, which has the support of the Directorate of Gender Affairs (DoGA), invites candidates between the ages of 18 and 25 to submit a two-minute video explaining why they should be the RBC for a day, and how the role aligns with their aspirations, a release said.

Male entrants are asked to include at least one recommendation to reduce the incidents of male suicides and females are asked to include at least one recommendation to reduce gender-based violence against women and girls.

Candidates must also like and follow both the Resident Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda and Directorate of Gender Affairs’ Facebook pages.

Resident British Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda, Lindsy Thompson, explained why this opportunity will be worthwhile for the successful young man and woman.

“This is an amazing opportunity for two young people to experience what it’s like running a diplomatic mission, and what that takes.

Entries should be submitted by October 27

“Our winners will get to experience engaging with ministers [of government] and senior officials, the media, host a themed lunch, learn about our projects, and get to meet staff working at the British High Commissions in St John’s and elsewhere in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean,” she said.

“Importantly, they will be able to use their position as RBC for a day to give a voice to important issues surrounding International Men’s Day, and the 16 Days of Activism. My team and I are really looking forward to seeing your entries.”

Entries should be submitted to [email protected] by October 27 and the announced winners are expected to undertake their responsibilities during International Men’s Day and 16 Days of Activism commemorations.

Raisa Charles, the Communications Officer within the Directorate of Gender Affairs, underscored the importance of the campaign.

“The RBC for a Day Campaign falls in the DoGA’s Women in Leadership and Masculinities portfolios and allows us to fulfil our core mandate of gender mainstreaming,” she explained.

“Youth perspectives on gender issues are critical. They not only show us what historical inequalities persist but also reveal new threats facing our community. By raising awareness among the youth, we give them the power to protect themselves from gender-based violence and inequality in all its forms and to shape a society where these issues are reduced.”

Meanwhile, Political and Projects Officer at the British High Commission, Kadeem Joseph, reminded prospective candidates that the opportunities serve as a meaningful boost to their professional profile and allow them to gain key insights into the world of diplomacy.