Walton hundred fires Scorpions to victory

Opener Chadwick Walton lashed his third regional one-day hundred and the second highest ever in the Super50 Cup, as Jamaica Scorpions crushed a docile Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 148 runs at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Monday night.

The right-handed carved out a stroke-filled 169 from 131 balls, an innings that propelled Scorpions to an imposing 329 for seven off their 50 overs after they opted to bat first at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Superstar Andre Russell pummeled an exhilarating unbeaten 51 off 27 balls while Brandon King scored 38 and Andre McCarthy, 36.

In reply, Hurricanes were never up for the fight and were dismissed for 181 in the 42nd over, taken apart by off-spinner McCarthy who claimed five for 26 and seamer Odean Smith, who picked up three for 15.

Terrance Warde struck a lively 43 from 47 balls and Keacy Carty, a cameo 33 from 28 deliveries, but the hosts lost wickets steadily and never recovered.

The victory put Scorpions on 15 points, just three shy of leaders Guyana Jaguars, with Kent second on 17 points.

Hurricanes remained fourth on nine points and with no chance of making the final four of the competition. (CMC)