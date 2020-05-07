Walsh unfazed as he seeks to concretise Windies spot

By Neto Baptiste

Antiguan Spin bowler, Hayden Walsh Jr, said he is not feeling any pressure even as he seeks to cement his place in the senior West Indies squad.

In a recent interview on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Walsh said he has been working with bowling coach, Roddy Estwick and is confident of maintaining his place in both the ODI and T20 squads.

“I have been speaking a lot with Roddy Estwick and he has been assuring me that, ‘Hayden you have come a long way’. He’s investing a lot of time, he sees a lot in me so if I don’t play today or if I do play today, then it is just to go out and enjoy it because he wants me to be around a lot more and to be more permanent,” he said.

Walsh, who broke into the senior men’s team following a magical run in the 2019 edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), has so far claimed 12 wickets in 10 ODIs and 11 victims in 16 T20 Internationals.

Asked about his Test ambitions, Walsh said it is not something he is immediately interested in but said he has not ruled it out.

“It was a while since I played my last Four Day game which I think was just over a year ago and I think I found it quite tough adjusting because of the conditions. I just kind of had to get in to it a little more and try get back the feeling of bowling Four Day style so right now I think I am quite happy with the T20 and One Day stuff, but I certainly would like to play Test cricket as well later down,” he said.

