Walsh Jr Returns to West Indies ODI Squad for Australia Series

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda’s Hayden Walsh Jr is set for a return to international cricket almost two years after playing his last One Day International (ODI) for the West Indies.

Walsh was named in a 15-member squad released by Cricket West Indies this week to contest a three-match series against International powerhouse Australia from February 1-5 in ‘Down Under.’ The spinner last played for the Caribbean side in July of 2022 against India in Trinidad, claiming two wickets for 57 in eight overs.

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes player, had a successful CG United Insurance Super 50 Tournament last year, claiming a total of 20 wickets from eight matches with best figures of five for 48 coming against the Windward Islands Volcanoes.

The bowling all-rounder also found some success with the bat, amassing a total of 222 runs at an average of 44.40 with three half centuries, which included a top score of 60 not out.

Also returning to the squad is Dominican all-rounder, Kavem Hodge.

The ODI squad features two debutants, Grenadian top order batsman Teddy Bishop, and Guyanese wicketkeeper batsman, Tevin Imlach.

Bishop has impressed with the bat on assignments for the West Indies Academy during the recent CG United Super50 Cup and Academy series against Emerging Ireland. Imlach, who is currently in Australia with the Test team, averages 30.1, having played 26 List A matches.

Justin Greaves, who has recently returned from a hamstring injury sustained in the CG United Super50 Cup in November, gets a recall to the ODI team. He was particularly impressive at the top of the order in that tournament, amassing a total of 403 runs in his seven innings at an average of 80.59 for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

Missing from the last ODI squad that won the series against England in December, are Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford, who have both been given the opportunity to take up T20 franchise contracts during this period, along with Shimron Hetmyer and Yannic Cariah.

In the T20I format, Alzarri Joseph, who was rested for the final two T20I’s against England comes back into the team to replace Matthew Forde.

West Indies ODI Squad –Shai Hope (Captain), Alzarri Joseph (Vice-Captain), Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, and Hayden Walsh Jr.

West Indies T20I Squad –Rovman Powell (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice-Captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, and Oshane Thomas.