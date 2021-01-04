Walsh Jr: I took a lot away from New Zealand tour despite have not played with senior team

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Despite having not played during the team’s recent dismal tour of New Zealand, West Indies spinner Hayden Walsh Jr, said he used the time observing and learning as much as he could from the sidelines and on the training pitch.

In a recent interview with Observer media, Walsh said he was hoping from an opportunity to test his leg-break in the tough New Zealand conditions.

“I was a little, not really disheartened but maybe disappointed that I wasn’t really able to try my thing in those conditions [in New Zealand] even though they would probably suit fast bowlers more, but I was grateful for the opportunity to be there and be around the team, so all in all, I took a lot of learning,” he said.

New Zealand won the T20 series 2-0 against West Indies after winning the first and third matches by 47 and 119 runs respectively. The second match yielded no result after rain stopped play during the New Zealand innings after they were asked to bat by West Indies.

Walsh, who is set to tour Bangladesh as part of the ODI squad, said he is also hoping to break into the Test squad.

“I have been thinking about it a lot recently and I even played the two A Team games [in New Zealand]. I probably would have a lot more to work on, but I can see myself playing for the West Indies at the Test level,” he said.

Walsh played two four day matches with the West Indies A against New Zealand A, claiming a total of six wickets for 314 runs.