Walsh Jr, Gore, Williams Jr inspire Master Blasters to win in Leewards’ Three Day Tournament

Karima Gore

By Neto Baptiste

Inspiring performances from senior players Hayden Walsh Jr and Karima Gore, and a spirited knock from first-timer Tyrone Williams Jr, propelled the Antigua and Barbuda Master Blasters to a second straight win in the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) Three Day Tournament over the weekend.

Walsh cracked 70 from 78 deliveries in the first innings while Gore spanked 82 from 123 balls and Williams hit 78 from 91 deliveries to help the Master Blasters beat neighbours Montserrat by 222 runs at Warner Park in Nevis.

Asked to bat by the opponents, Antigua and Barbuda were in early trouble at 65 for three and then 119 for six before Walsh took the bull by the horns, slamming 11 fours and one maximum in his 70 to see his team onto 214 all out. Shernyl Burns claimed four wickets for 62 runs in 22 overs for Montserrat.

Walsh then returned to claim three wickets for 45 runs alongside fast bowler Javier Spencer who grabbed three for 27 in 10 overs as Antigua and Barbuda restricted Montserrat to 154 all out in their first innings. Joshua Grant top scored for Montserrat with 26 runs.

Gore then led Master Blasters’ fight in the second innings, hitting even fours and one six in his 82 as Antigua and Barbuda posted 319 for seven declared. Williams had 12 fours and two sixes in his 78 while Essan Warner made 51 from 53 balls and Malique Walsh contributed with 45 from 98 balls. Shawn Tuitt was the pick of the bowlers for Montserrat with four wickets for 76 runs in 919.1 overs.

Kofi James (2/23), Kelvin Pitman (2/39) and Spencer (2/38) then combined to restrict Montserrat to 157 for seven in 40.2 overs, 222 runs short of their target. Tuitt hit a top score of 69 while Stevel Rodney made 46 not out in a losing effort.

The Antigua and Barbuda Master Ballers will next play Nevis starting today (Feb 27).

Tyrone Williams Jr