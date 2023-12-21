Walsh Jr bowls Premium Windies to first win in tournament opener

- Advertisement -

Hayden Walsh Jr took five wickets for 17 runs as Premium Windies beat Premium Americans by 86 runs in the American Premier T20 League.

Windies batted first, amassing 156 for 8 from the 20 overs, with former West Indies batter Shawn Findlay scoring a patient 68 from 63 balls.

Navin Stewart and Sabir Rao Ali picked up three apiece for the Americans.

In return, the Americans could only muster 70 for 9 as Walsh Jr proved more than a handful as he collected five wickets and Raj Nannan had three for 14.