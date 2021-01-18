Walsh: ‘I will be okay, wear your masks and stay safe’

Hayden Walsh Jr will remain in isolation in Bangladesh until he returns two negative PCR test results.

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

West Indies spinner Hayden Walsh Jr took to social media on Saturday, encouraging his friends and followers to ahead to all Covid-19 protocols and to remain safe at all times.

His call comes days after he tested positive for the Covid-19 virus on arrival into Bangladesh. The West Indies men’s team arrived in Bangladesh last weekend where they will play three ODI matches and two Tests with the first ODI scheduled for 20 January.

The Antiguan leg-spinner who also plays for the Leeward Islands, thanked all those who reached out to him after hearing the news of his positive test.

“Greetings everyone. By now, you all would have heard that I have indeed tested positive for Covid-19. First off, I want to thank all those who took time out to send me well wishes, prayers and even interesting ‘remedies’. I truly appreciate each and every one,” he posted via Facebook.

Walsh, who is asymptomatic, said that although he is disappointed he will miss the pending one day matches, he is confident of a full and speedy recovery, urging all to remain safe and to follow protocols.

“I am currently feeling well and trying to remain in good spirits. I am obviously very disappointed that I will be missing the upcoming ODI’s, but do look forward to rejoining the squad as soon as I am better. I am in great hands, thanks to Cricket West Indies, the management team and the doctors here.

I did everything possible to stay safe and this goes to show that we are truly fighting an invisible enemy. #staysafe #maskup One Love,” he posted.

The West Indies touring squad has been in individual isolation since arriving in Bangladesh and so there has been no contact between squad members since arrival.

Walsh will remain in isolation until he returns two negative PCR test results and therefore is unavailable to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

All other members of the West Indies touring squad returned second negative Covid-19 tests, after undergoing four tests within the last 11 days.