Wallings Nature Reserve to release fourth children’s activity book

The fourth activity book in the Wallings Nature Reserve Inc Series is set to be published in late 2024, according to Refica Attwood, the nature reserve’s Executive Director.



This is following the release of a third book in June which was subsequently approved as a resource guide for primary schools by the Ministry of Education.

Differing from the previous books in the series which focused on the environment, the latest publication will also incorporate aspects of Antigua and Barbuda’s history.

“It’s going to mention things like election years, parishes, villages, the sugar industry, the sugar mills.

It’s going to be very broad and a specific chapter is going to be on Barbuda,” Attwood, the book’s author, told Observer recently.

She shared that she was inspired by the need to have a variety of information easily accessible in one place.

“I have nieces and nephews in the primary schools and sometimes when they need assistance to do their homework there’s not one book that you can take up and get this information,” she explained.

“So I figured, why not put something together where you can get the information about certain topics or certain areas in one book,” Attwood added.

The first book in the series was published on Amazon in May 2022. The second and third followed in

January and June this year.

Wallings Nature Reserve Inc is a not-for-profit organization that was officially registered in 2018. The company manages the Wallings forest area and focuses on biodiversity conservation, sustainability education and community development.