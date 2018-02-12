Wall Street gains for second straight day after selloff

February 12, 2018 reuters Further Afield No comments

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

Wall Street’s three major indexes rebounded on Monday with broad-based gains across sectors as investors appeared to regain confidence after U.S. equities’ biggest weekly drop in two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 409.47 points, or 1.69 percent, to 24,600.37, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 36.39 points, or 1.39 percent, to 2,655.94 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 107.47 points, or 1.56 percent, to 6,981.96.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.