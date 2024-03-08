Walks being held to raise awareness of gender-based violence

- Advertisement -

The Integrated Health Outreach-Gender-Based Violence Coalition (IHO-GBV) has announced its partnership with the Directorate of Gender Affairs and its donor organisation, Equality Fund, to launch the Men and Women United: Stop Gender-Based Violence 5K Walk.

The activity is scheduled to be held on both islands — Antigua on March 9 and on Barbuda on March 16 – to align with the global celebration of International Women’s Day 2024.

Under the theme, ‘5000 Steps for Safety’, this initiative encourages all citizens to advocate against sexualised and gender-based violence, the IHO-GBV said in a release.

The flyer includes a QR code

It added that recent statistics have highlighted the urgent need to address gender-based violence in Antigua and Barbuda. Furthermore, there is an emphasis on strengthening the inclusion of men’s participation in advocacy activities.

“Gender-based violence affects both men and women, with men equally being part of the solution. Within our communities, men and women play vital roles and contribute to breaking the silence on gender-based violence. It is important to demonstrate to victims of gender-based violence that we are all united to bring forth change and equality,” IHO Executive Director Dr Nicola Bird said.

Event registration is now open and can be completed by scanning the QR code on the flyer.