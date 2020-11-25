Waladli Lodge donates funds to St John Hospice

Spread the love













The St John Hospice was the recipient of a timely donation of EC $2,500 from Waladli Lodge No 9887 EC earlier this month.

The Worshipful Master, Worshipful Brother Capt. Gregory DD Williams, accompanied by other officers of the Lodge, made the presentation, a release said.

WBro. Williams remarked that the amount was not the first the Lodge had donated, and it would definitely not be the last. He pointed out that a number of Brethren had previously been kindly and warmly looked after, and one Brother was at present resting comfortably in the care of the Hospice’s staff.

“In fact, it was very likely that anyone of us could in the future be resident at the facility. The St. John Hospice is therefore one of the priority charitable organizations that Waladli Lodge will continue to support,” he said in the release.

In accepting the donation on behalf of the hospice, Ms. Eutha Meade expressed that it was a timely one, and they were extremely happy to receive it.

She outlined the hardships that had come about due to the age of Covid. Less persons were willing or able to volunteer their time. Persons who themselves were being cautious about spending were making less donations.

The organization itself had had to cut back on its perennial fund-raising activities. The Wash Yuh Foot And Come event, the boat cruises and the fun-run had all been cancelled due to coronavirus and the restrictions on social gatherings. She expressed her thanks to the officers and members of Waladli Lodge for keeping the St John Hospice and its patients in mind.

Charity and charitable donations such as this are a pillar and major activity among Lodges worldwide generally and specifically the three local lodges that fall under the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE). The local lodges are The St John’s Lodge No 492 ER consecrated in 1843, Caribbee Lodge No 2829 consecrated in 1900 and Waladli Lodge No 9887 the ‘youngest’ of the three which was formed in 2014.