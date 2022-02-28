Wage Advisory Committee meeting resumes this week

Labor Minister, Steadroy Benjamin confirmed to Observer that Friday’s highly-anticipated meeting of the National Minimum Wage Advisory Committee went ahead as planned virtually.

However, he explained that due to some technological challenges, the meeting had to be adjourned until this Friday.

It was previously announced that the committee includes members from the Employers Federation, the Chamber of Commerce and the Hotels & Tourism Association – among others.

Benjamin also disclosed that the Committee will also seek input from elsewhere as it sees fit.