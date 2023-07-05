Wadadli Pen winners announced at inaugural Literary Fete

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

The sound of pan music was in the air as many enjoyed a sweet treat of snow cones. At the face painting booth were eager children waiting in line for their turn.

It was the inaugural Literary Fete hosted by the Best of Books store on Sunday.

A sense of nervous anticipation filled the air as the results of the Wadadli Pen Challenge 2023 were announced.

The first category awarded writers whose literary pieces showed a wealth of potential. Neola Noronha, aged 11, Razonique Looby, aged 17, and Andrecia Lewis were presented with the Encouragement Award.

Next were writers who penned their way to the shortlist. The first was Giselle Clarke who participated in the 12 and younger category. Then, Anaya Belle and Marley Willey in the 13-17 category. From the 18-plus category were Darlene Beazer-Parker, Linita Roxann Simon and Joseph Elton Williams.

The prize for the 12 and younger category was captured by two writers. The first was Anushree Satpute, aged 12, with the story ‘What makes the Caribbean?’, and the second was Zende Hazelwood with the poem, ‘I’m an Island Boy’. The names of both winners join the list of previous winners on the Zuri Holder Memorial Plaque.

Chioma Ochasi, aged 16, with her story ‘Caribbean Treasure’, won the 13-17 age category. Totalling 28 entries, the St Andrews Primary School won the prize for the most submissions by a school.

The adult category winner was Lucia Murray with her story entitled, ‘The Ol’higue does not Dream of Baby’s Blood’. She also was the overall competition winner, having her name recorded on the Alstyne Allen Challenge Memorial Plaque. Previously, Murray placed second in the 18-35 age category in the 2017 Wadadli Pen Challenge.

“Sometimes it can be hard… sometimes there might be blocks but just keep writing and try to stay true to your own artistic vision as a writer,” was Murray’s advice to aspiring writers.

The event also saw the launch of the children’s book ‘To be a Cheetah’, co-authored by award-winning author Joanne Hillhouse, and illustrator, Zavian Archibald.

Additionally, a plaque celebrating Hillhouse’s contributions and achievements — including her recent award from the Anthony N Sabga Awards — was presented to her by Khan Cordice, on behalf of the Department of Culture.

The Zuri Holder Memorial Plaque is awarded in remembrance of Zuri Holder, who died in a tragic road accident in January 2021. He was a previous entrant in the competition, placing second in the 12 and younger category in 2011, then winning the category in 2013 and getting third place in the overall competition.

The Alstyne Allen Challenge Memorial Plaque is in remembrance of one of the founding volunteers of the Wadadli Pen Challenge who died in 2015.

Launched in 2004, the Wadadli Pen Challenge is the flagship project of Wadadli Youth Pen Prize which aims to showcase the literary arts in Antigua and Barbuda, according to their website.

Joanne Hillhouse is the author of eight books including ‘Musical Youth’, and ‘The Boy from Willow Bend’. Earlier this year, she made history when she was awarded the Arts & Letters award in the Anthony N Sabga Awards – Caribbean Excellence. She is the first person from Antigua and Barbuda to have received an award from the organisation.

Zavian Archibald is described by Wadadli Pen’s website as a local visual arts teacher, freelance illustrator, and concept artist, who studied at the Savannah College of Art and Design.