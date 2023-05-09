Wadadli Pen launches 2023 challenge – all ages, all genres, but keep it Caribbean

- Advertisement -

Wadadli Pen is back with a challenge for writers in Antigua and Barbuda of all ages. Prizes will be broken down by age group — 12 and younger, 13 – 17 and adult (18-plus). There will be a main prize winner selected from winners across all age groups.

All types of writing are eligible – eg story, poem, drama, creative non-fiction – and it must represent the Caribbean’s ways, culture, and environment. The submission can be any theme and up to 500 words maximum.

Wadadli Pen founder and president of Wadadli Pen Inc, Joanne C Hillhouse, previewed the 2023 season during a recent visit to St Andrew’s Primary, encouraging entries from students of the school which is a past winner of the schools’ prize and several individual awards. The shoot was for the Anthony N Sabga award of which Hillhouse is the 2023 recipient.

Submissions must be typed in Microsoft Word with a cover letter inclusive of name, short bio (50 words, max), short summary of entry inclusive of genre (50 words, max), school (if applicable), date of birth, and contact information (email, phone, address).

Teachers submitting on behalf of students can do bulk submissions listing the names and entries of all student writers, with a school contact (email, phone, address). There will also be a prize for the school with the most submissions.

Submit entries using the subject line WADADLI PEN 2023 SUBMISSION + INITIALS (of school or individual, as applicable) to [email protected] by May 31.

Submissions after this date will be deleted unopened.