Wadadli Elite to compete in regional basketball tournament

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

A 12-member team from the Wadadli Elite Academy will represent Antigua and Barbuda at the Montserrat Basketball Invitational Tournament.

The contingent headed by Chief Executive Officer and Assistant Coach Byron Andrew and Head Coach Irwin ‘Wanga’ Armstrong will travel to Montserrat this weekend to contest the Under-26 competition.

Junior Point Guard Jaden Andrew who recently returned from Europe will lead the team along with the 2022 Business Basketball League MVP Tequan Brodie.

Overseas player Remy Brewster is also a part of the squad.

The other members of the team include: Rhonde Davis, Shaheem Omarde, Lopez Adams, Dominick Anthony, Teran Zachariah, Rashaun Henry and Orion Seraphin.

They will face tough competition from the British Virgin Islands, St Kitts and Nevis and the home team, Montserrat.

Games will shoot off from Sunday evening after a 6pm opening ceremony.

St Kitts and Nevis will face the BVI an hour later while Elites will battle the home team in the feature encounter.

Elites will then face St Kitts and Nevis on December 12 and then BVI on December 13.

The semi-finals will shoot off a day later and the finals will be on December 15 with an awards presentation.