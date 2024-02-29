Wadadli Elite and Rebels get blowout wins in Division 2 basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Wadadli Elite 1 recorded a one-sided 48 points victory over Gray’s Green Phoenix, winning the contest 77-29 when they met at the JSC basketball complex on Tuesday night.

Elite dominated all four quarters of the contest, outscoring their opponents 11-3 in the first quarter, 19-8 in the second, 21-8 in the third, and 26-10 in the fourth.

Aiden Christian led the scoring for Elite with 19 points while picking up 12 rebounds. He had help from Devante Carter who sank 17 points and pulled 13 rebounds. Yohhan Nicholas led the scoring for Phoenix with 19 points while pulling seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, there was a 31-points triumph for Rebels over Christos United, also in Division 2. Rebels were dominant in three of the four quarters, taking the opening quarter 15-9 before going under 15-14 in the second quarter. However, Rebels rebounded to claim the third and fourth quarters 28-9 and 18-11 respectively.

Buell Henry top-scored for Rebels with 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench, while there were 15 and 13 points respectively from Bruce Whyte and Kirwan Peterson.

In a losing effort, Lawson Kirby top-scored for Christos United with 14 points off the bench. He also picked up 13 rebounds in the process. Dwayne Samuel, also playing off the bench, sank 10 points and had nine rebounds in the losing cause.