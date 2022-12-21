Wadadli Elite and Ottos Coolers grab Division Two basketball wins

- Advertisement -

There were wins for Wadadli Elite and Ottos Coolers in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association’s (ABBA) Division 2 league at the JSC basketball complex on Monday.

Contesting the opening match of a double-header, Coolers defeated Ovals Superiors by a 94-55 margin. Lincoln Weekes was on fire for Coolers with a game high of 36 points and six rebounds, while Javon Simon contributed with 16 points off the bench. Ismael Palemo also got in on the action with 15 points and 18 rebounds. Dorian James led the way for Superiors with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, in the night’s feature contest, Wadadli Elite defeated Old Road Daggers 100-76. Jevon Andrew was the top scorer for Elite with 28 points, while Tequan Brodie sank 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Te-Ran Zachariah and Jamil Charles picked up 15 and 11 points also in the winnings cause.

Ariel Quallis was in fine form for Daggers, scoring more than half the team’s total with 46 points with 21 of 34 shooting. He also had 10 rebounds.