Wadadli Elite and Flyers 2 rack up wins in Division 2 basketball

By Neto Baptiste

There were wins for Wadadli Elite and Flyers 2 as action continued in Division 2 of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association competition at the JSC basketball complex on Saturday night.

Playing in the opening game of a double-header, Wadadli Elite recorded a comfortable 94-69 triumph over Cristos United, outscoring their opponents in three of four quarters.

Elite easily claimed the first three quarters 27-19, 26-16 and 22-15. The teams were equally matched 19-19 in the fourth and final quarter. Orion Seraphine led the way for Elite with a game-high of 27 points while grabbing 13 rebounds. He was assisted by Theo Blair and Tamraj Stewart who both had 13 points. Stewart also grabbed eight rebounds. Aiden Christian and Tristan Richards chipped in with 12 and 10 points each.

In a losing effort, Dwayne Samuel top-scored for United with 19 points off the bench while pulling six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Flyers 2 beat Ottos Clippers by 12 points, winning the contest 69-57 when they met in the feature contest.

Flyers dominated the first three quarters, winning 13-6, 17-11 and 18-12 before the Ottos men rebounded to take the fourth quarter 28-21.

Donte Trimingham was the top performer for Flyers 2 with 20 points and eight rebounds. Javonte Daley added 15 points and eight rebounds to the winnings effort. Amare Browne sank a game-high of 27 points in a losing effort for Clippers while Alvin Titus chipped in with 10 points and 12 rebounds.