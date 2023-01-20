‘Vote Like a Boss’ Campaign a relative success says NYPAAB President

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

As voters went to the polls on Wednesday to usher in a new government and parliamentary representatives, members of the public were also engaged on social media, posting their inked fingers with the hashtag #VoteLikeABoss online.

The initiative was c a campaign organised by the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda (NYPAAB).

Speaking to Observer media yesterday, NYPAAB President Kamalie Mannix said it was relative success.

“The ‘Vote like a Boss’ campaign went well in spite of the short time period that the project was executed.

“What we saw through social media, on WhatsApp, etc were persons young and old posting their pictures with their fingers with the hashtag attached to it,” he said.

Several individuals, including some political candidates engaged in the initiative.

This Wednesday’s election saw a 70 percent voter turnout—one of the country’s lowest since 1999 (64 percent)—and Mannix spoke about the need for political parties to engage more with the country’s youth.

“I think if more young persons understood their civic duty and how much of a privilege it is to vote, they would take it more seriously,” he said.