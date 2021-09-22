Volunteers clear Antiguan beaches of half a ton of trash

The Jolly Rogers hiking group cleared Darkwood Beach of trash (Photo contributed)





Dozens of volunteers took to the nation’s beaches on Saturday (Photos courtesy EAG Facebook page)

Residents who rolled up their sleeves on Saturday for International Coastal Cleanup Day are being credited with clearing an impressive half ton of garbage from Antigua’s beaches.

Around 90 volunteers took part in the drive, organised by the Environmental Awareness Group (EAG) in honour of the annual observance.

The NGO gave participants gloves, garbage bags, snacks and informational material as a thank you for pitching in.

Eight beaches across the island benefited from some TLC, which saw everything from plastic water bottles to disposal facemasks and even diapers removed from the coastline.

International Coastal Cleanup Day is one of the world’s largest annual preservation events.

It aims to protect beaches across the globe while raising awareness of the devastating impact that pollution – such as plastic food wrappers, cups and straws, along with cigarette butts and other dumped items – can have on local and migrating wildlife.