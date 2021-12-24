Volleyball Association Set For A Return To Competition With Beach Tournament

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Volleyball Association (ABVA) will return to competition with a three-versus-three beach volleyball competition set for Monday at Fort James.

This is according to one member of the volleyball fraternity and a national coach, Rosie Lewis, who said teams must register by deadline on the morning of the competition to be eligible to participate.

“On Monday, we are going to ask the teams to register by 10.15 because the games are starting by 11 and a lot of time people will walk in at 11 or at 11.10 and say they want to register now, but we are cutting off registration because we want to get started. It’s going to be a long day, and according to how many teams are playing we are going to use two courts so we have to get the games started,” she said.

A total of $1,500.00 will be up for grabs during the tournament with $700 going to the winners. Second place finishers will collect $500 with the team finishing third collecting $300.

Simon said that one good corporate citizen has already committed to providing the prize monies.

“We already have a sponsor for the prize so that is out and already there, but they have asked not to be identified and maybe after the competition because they don’t want to be bombarded, but the money is in our hand already,” she said.

Those wishing to register for the competition can do so by calling 729-2405, 732-2378 or 774-3831. Registration fee is $20 per player with no limitation on the number of players any one team can register.