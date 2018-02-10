“Voice” captures hat trick of International Soca Monarch titles

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Feb 10, CMC – Aaron St. Louis, the “Voice,” scored his third consecutive victory as Trinidad and Tobago artistes swept the International Soca Monarch competition here on Friday night.

The competition, which forms part of the Carnival celebrations that ends here on Tuesday with the street jump up, attracted contestants from several other Caribbean islands including St. Lucia.

St. Louis, who is also a finalist in Sunday’s Calypso Monarch competition, won with TT$300,000 (One TT dollar=US$0.16 cents) first prize with his tune “Year of Love” in which he warns those involved in murders that “fire go burn you”.

Dexter Stewart, “Blaxx” received TT$200,000 after placing second with his tune, “Hulk” while Orlando Octave left the Queen’s Park Savannah venue with a TT$150,000 cheque for placing third with his tune “Love you So”.

The celebrations continue on Saturday night with the Panorma finals with defending champions Massy Trinidad All Stars facing nine other bands including five former winners.

The Calypso Monarch competition will take place on Sunday with the defending champion, Dr. Hollis Liverpool “Chalkdust” coming up against 15 other singers.
