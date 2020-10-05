Viv: Devon should have been included

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

Cricketing great Sir Vivian Richards is of the opinion that fellow Antiguan cricketer, Devon ‘Boobie’ Thomas, should have been a part of the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The ‘Master Blaster,’ while speaking on the Good Morning JoJo Sports show last week, says that compared to the performances in the CPL, that Thomas should have been left out.

“Listen, Devon is as good as anyone you will see around playing in the CPL. You know, I just believe also that he would have had a bad deal. He didn’t quite come to the party as we expected, and knowing the talent that the individual has, but there is no way when I look at some of the batting that I would have seen this last CPL and some of the performances, if you can tell me that Boobie should be out of that, then something is seriously wrong,” said Richards.

Richards, a former West Indies captain, is continuing to encourage Thomas to stay ready as he believes the wicketkeeper batsman still has a lot more to offer.

“I don’t know whether it’s Boobie or not, but he needs to get himself in the best position now and not to give up, but to continue believing in himself that hey, when he looks around and sees that kind of stuff, he should be thinking to himself on a daily basis I should be there,” he said.

“It is not too late for Boobie. Sometimes that is when you actually peak. He still has a lot of room so long as he continues believing in himself, and does not get himself in an unfit manner, and continues to keep himself and his body ready so when he is called out to fight, he can fight.”

Thomas who played for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in last year’s edition of the regional cricket tournament was dropped from the team. He however was not picked by another franchise even after placing himself in the CPL draft and was therefore not a part of this year’s ‘bubble edition’ of the CPL in Trinidad.

In a previous interview with this media house, Thomas admitted that he was not surprised by being snubbed as he knew his performance in the last year’s competition was “not consistent enough.”

The 30-year old said he was hoping to get the opportunity to improve on his lukewarm performance.