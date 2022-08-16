Visitor left comatose by alleged hit and run said to be cognisant and starting to speak

- Advertisement -

By Gemma Handy

[email protected]

A Guadeloupean visitor who was critically injured in an apparent hit and run more than two months ago is said to be making slow but significant steps towards recovery.

William Nouy was struck by a car near Falmouth Harbour Marina on the evening of June 5 – an incident which left him in a coma.

He had been visiting the country to take part in the annual Antigua Sports Fishing Tournament. He was taken to hospital and airlifted home the next day.

﻿Observer was yesterday informed Nouy is now awake and breathing unassisted. He is unable to move but is described as cognisant and has started to try to speak – including to thank those around him for their help.

Sources say while the young man has no recollection of the accident, he does remember being at the tournament with his team.

Two weeks ago, Nouy accomplished another milestone – eating a yogurt with a spoon without help.

He is currently in a rehabilitation centre in Guadeloupe’s administrative capital Basse-Terre awaiting further tests to assess the level of damage to his brain.

The motorist believed to have struck Nouy was later charged with dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident. Katja Geisler, of Jolly Harbour, was bailed and is due to appear before court again on October 13.

Nouy (left) – pictured in Antigua in 2016 – was a regular visitor to the country