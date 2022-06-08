Visitor injured in hit and run flown home for treatment￼

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

A Guadeloupe national who was apparently involved in a hit and run accident on Saturday has been airlifted back home.

William Nouy was visiting Antigua to take part in the Antigua and Barbuda Annual Sports Fishing Tournament held over the weekend.

One of the organisers of the event Robert Hall confirmed the news to Observer on Tuesday.

Nouy was said to be in serious condition at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) after he was struck by a vehicle in Falmouth but, according to Hall, the extent of his injuries was not as concerning as they initially believed.

“It was actually not as bad as we thought given that it was a hit and run. He didn’t have any damage to his internal organs or his back which was a big plus for us. He did have a pretty bad – I guess you can say laceration or a few lacerations – to his head and face from the impact so that is what we had really seen immediately after and it just didn’t look good at the time,” Hall said.

He did however explain that doctors put Nouy in a medically induced coma to monitor his progress while in hospital.

He could not confirm whether or not Nouy was still in the coma in Guadeloupe.

Nouy was part of the Team Apollon crew who were participating in the recently concluded tournament.

According to reports, Nouy was walking to an apartment and was hit from behind, leaving him on the side of the road.

Eyewitnesses said on social media that he was struck just before 11pm by a black car in the vicinity of Falmouth Harbour Marina.

Hall referred to the incident as unfortunate and shared his relief that Nouy is back home receiving treatment.

“It’s not something you want to be witnessing, especially at an event where you are inviting people to come and participate from other islands and then this is what happens to some of those participants,” he said.

Nevertheless, Hall thanked the SLMBC for their role in treating Nouy.

Hall also mentioned that Nouy’s family and crew members have expressed their gratitude to the staff at the hospital and all those who assisted him during the ordeal.

Police are presently investigating the matter.

Despite the accident, Hall said the event was an overall success.

“We had 36 teams take part. There were teams from Martinique. We had a team from St Lucia, a lot from Guadeloupe, St Maarten. I mean, it’s a very well attended regional event and we are very grateful for all the teams that made the trip to come.

“We just want to extend our thanks to all of them for participating,” Hall added.

He also thanked his team and the Falmouth Harbour Marina for their help in ensuring the tournament was held.

This was the 54th edition of the event.