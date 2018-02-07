Visitor charged for beating police

A confrontation involving a visitor, the police and Customs Officers who tried to search her luggage ended with the woman being charged.

The woman, who is supposed to leave Antigua today (Wednesday), is not set to face a magistrate (today).

The 57-year-old Japanese woman has been identified as Masayo Goto.

She is accused of beating police officers who intervened when she started kicking, screaming and shouting at the Customs officials at the V.C. Bird International Airport.

She is also charged with disorderly conduct.

It is alleged that Goto arrived in Antigua on Monday, on a Caribbean Airlines flight. She refused to be searched when she was identified as part of the routine process.

Officers from the Narcotics Division and K-9 unit, who were also on duty at the airport, had to rush to the assistance of the Customs officers because of the woman’s behaviour.

A search was eventually carried out on her bags and nothing of interest was found.