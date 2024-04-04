Visiting teams get winning starts in Gillian Brazier Basketball Tournament

- Advertisement -

There were wins for Maple Mauraders and Stingers in the 2024 Gillian Brazier Basketball Tournament being held at the JSC basketball complex.

Contesting the first game of a double-header, Maple Mauraders defeated Canadian counterparts, Canucks, by a 63-51 margin to open their campaign with a victory. Nora Miller led the way for Mauraders with 17 points and four rebounds with Emily Harvey and Kiera Aikman adding 14 and 11 points respectively. Aikman also added 12 rebounds. Jade Dittmer was the top scorer for Canucks with 15 points while Sophie Cote chipped in with 13 points.

In Tuesday’s feature clash, Canada’s Stingers defeated Cyclones 66-36. Jodie-Rachel Pierre led the charge for the victors with 24 points and 16 rebounds while Talya McNarry contributed with 12 points. Mary Jane Grant top-scored for Cyclones with eight points while grabbing 10 rebounds.

On Monday’s opening night, Ravens defeated Cyclones 66-34 with a top score of 14 points coming from Sydney Cowen for the victors while Canucks beat Wings 59-31 with Marina Radonjic sinking 17 points and dishing eight assists for the victors. Jodaliah Constant top-scored with 17 points and five rebounds in a losing effort for Wings.