Virus safety training underway for food vendors

Hundreds of vendors have been taking part in the training

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]





A four-day training course is currently underway to instruct food vendors who ply their trade outside local schools on Covid-19 health protocols ahead of the new academic year which begins in less than three weeks.

The vendors – about 200 of them – have been informed by the Central Board of Health (CBH) that without re-certification they cannot sell food to students.

Although most are already certified, CBH’s Senior Public Health Inspector Julienne Mannix said the coronavirus pandemic has raised new challenges.

“Before they return to their respective schools, we have to ensure that they are trained in Covid-19 protocols and food training,” Mannix said.

All sellers, she said, will receive a certificate which must be on display at their vending site.

“All persons must come to the training. They will be issued certificates and they must have it displayed at their venue to show they were approved by CBH,” she explained.

CBH intends to inspect all food preparation facilities before certification can be finalised.

The four-day training, which started yesterday, is being held at the Multi-Purpose Cultural Centre in Perry Bay.