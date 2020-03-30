Virus measures in place for MBS pharmacies

The Medical Benefits Scheme (MBS) pharmacy – at All Saints Health Clinic – will close until further notice, in keeping with social distancing requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beneficiaries are instead encouraged to utilise the pharmacies at Browne’s Avenue, Clare Hall, Gray’s Farm, Johnson’s Point and Nevis Street.

All pharmacies within the MBS network have been converted to full drop-off and pick-up centres with turnover times for receiving medication within 48 hours.

Drop off at the Johnson’s Point and Gray’s Farm pharmacies will be from 9am to 11am, and pick-up will be from 9am to 12pm. Clare Hall and Browne’s Avenue pharmacies will accept drop-offs up to 2pm and pick-up will continue up to 3pm.

Pharmacies’ dispensing hours are as detailed: Johnson’s Point and Gray’s Farm pharmacies are 9am to 12pm. Clare Hall, Browne’s Avenue and Nevis Street pharmacies are 8am to 3pm.

Beneficiaries are reminded to refill their prescriptions when they have five days of medication left and not wait until they have run out.