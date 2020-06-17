Virtual science fair helps kids reach for the stars

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

Some teachers are finding creative ways to reach out to students in the absence of physical interaction due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One such educator – Karrie Knight, a Grade 2 teacher who has worked at Villa Primary School for more than a decade – recently engaged 11 students in a virtual science fair.

The event was held last week on popular social media site Facebook and saw youngsters proudly display various aspects of the solar system in their own unique way.

The top three were chosen according to the amount of likes and comments they received from Facebook users around the world – some as far as West Africa.

“As an educator and a lover of science, the fact that there was no way for my students to bring in their final projects, and also because we have basically been teaching virtually since March, I thought that it would be a great way for them to present their work,” Knight explained.

“It was both qualitative and quantitative and it was just a great way to expose my students in a fun way.

“I am extremely proud of my students and I really didn’t expect for it to have been such a success as we even had persons from Ghana commenting on their work.”

The teacher added, “It will definitely be something I will be doing in the future and something I also want to pass on to the school on a whole because we do have so many talented and creative minds in the Villa and Point community and the other neighbouring villages who attend Villa Primary.”

Video presentations of the students’ work can be viewed on Karrie Knight’s Facebook page.