Virgin Islanders prepare for hurricane season

In a proactive effort to enhance community resilience ahead of the upcoming hurricane season, Virgin Islanders are set to take part in a tri-island Hurricane Preparedness Expo on Saturday, June 1, 2024, spanning St. Croix, St. Thomas, and St. John.

The expo, organized by Teri Helenese, Director of State-Federal Relations and Washington Representative for the Governor of the United States Virgin Islands, in collaboration with the Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency (VITEMA), will kick off on St. Croix with a breakfast, lunch on St. Thomas, and “Callaloo and Soup” meeting on St. John.

The privately funded educational events will provide crucial information and resources to ensure residents are well-prepared for natural disasters.

Helenese emphasized the importance of preparation: “As hurricane season approaches, the urgency of safeguarding ourselves, our loved ones, our homes, and our community has never been greater.”

With natural disasters posing a recurring threat, Helenese highlighted the Territory’s resilience: “That is why I am committed to ensuring we are equipped and empowered to confront these challenges head-on.”

Helenese and her team have prepared hurricane preparedness backpacks for attendees. To register, visit terihelenese.com/expo.