Virgin Atlantic to resume flights to A&B in October

Spread the love













British airline Virgin Atlantic is set to resume flights to Antigua in October.

The airline recently announced the second phase of its resumption of flights.

Earlier this month, the carrier – owned by billionaire business Richard Branson – announced plans to resume passenger flights from July 20 with select services to the United States, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Virgin has since confirmed restart dates for routes from Heathrow to a number of cities across the US, along with Tel Aviv and Lagos, for August.

In addition to VC Bird International Airport, Virgin will also be resuming services in October to other Caribbean destinations including Jamaica’s Montego Bay and Grenada.