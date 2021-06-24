Virgin Atlantic takes to the skies with flights to London

Spread the love













Virgin Atlantic to restart Antigua route

One flight a week than an increased schedule from Mid-July

Virgin Atlantic has taken every precaution to protect customers, so they can fly safe and fly well and be confident to take to the skies again

Virgin Atlantic will be welcoming customers back onboard this June, from Antigua to London Heathrow. The schedule will commence with one flight a week increasing the schedule to three-times a week from Mid-July. Hannah Swift, Caribbean Country Manager said, “We are delighted to welcome our passengers back on board this route and look forward to welcoming them to Antigua. The island is the perfect holiday destination for those wanting some much-needed beach time on one of our 365 beaches. The island is a safe space to holiday with over 25% of the population fully vaccinated and no quarantine time in certified accommodation.” Virgin Atlantic has adapted its onboard service to ensure the highest level of health and safety standards whilst ensuring the signature Virgin flair remains for all its customers. All these changes are made in accordance with the airline’s comprehensive health and safety measures, implemented to offer peace of mind in the airport and when taking to the skies. These include enhanced and thorough cleaning practices at check in, boarding gates and onboard including the use of electrostatic spraying of high-grade disinfectant in all cabins and lavatories before every flight, ensuring no surface is left untouched. Safe distancing will also be adhered to wherever possible, and mask wearing will be required throughout the journey. All customers will be provided with a personal Health Pack for their health and safety, which will contain medical grade face masks to be worn onboard, surface wipes and hand gel. Customers in Upper Class are now offered a welcome drink upon boarding, followed by the choice of three individually plated hot meals as part of the main meal service. This is accompanied by a salad and choice of three desserts including cheese and biscuits. For those travelling on night flights, there is a choice of three hot breakfasts as well as side dishes including fresh seasonal fruit, bircher muesli and pastries. All these options can be washed down with a selection of champagne, wine, liquors, soft drinks and teas and coffees. Customers travelling in Premium now receive a bespoke meal service including a choice of three hot meals, cheese and biscuits and a dessert, all served on a meal tray. For the second meal service, a breakfast including a warm pastry, seasonal fruit and yoghurt served with PG Tips tea or Change Please coffee. Customers in the Economy cabin can choose from two hot meals as part of the Fly Safe, FlyWell meal box, which also includes cheese and biscuits and a dessert. The second meal service includes a breakfast consisting of a warm pastry, fruit and yoghurt on night flights. Customers in Premium and Economy can also choose from a selection of wines, beers, liquors and soft drinks throughout the flight.

Antigua flights now operate into the UK’s only hub airport, London Heathrow where customers will be able to join a vast option of connecting services on the Virgin Atlantic international network or disembark in the UK’s capital city.