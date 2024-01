VIP got one step closer to reaching the knockout stage of the 100 balls competition after beating Classic Eleven by 125 runs on the back of 93 and 71 from Michael Haynes Dover and Dimitri Lucas respectively.

They racked up 315 for 3 from their 100 balls, while Classic Eleven made 190 for 4 from their 100 balls. Jawakie Joseph made 35 not out and Sahiem Daranjit had 27.

With Bullets and Buckley’s 3Js through, competition heats up for the final two spots among TG Welding, PEL Boys, and VIP.