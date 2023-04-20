Vintage vessels hit the seas as Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta gets underway

- Advertisement -

Story and photos by Edwin Gifford

The 34th annual Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta will get underway today from historic Nelson’s Dockyard in English Harbour. The event kicks off at 10am with the traditional Concours d’Elegance show in which participating vessels are displayed and judged.

There will be racing Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am. In addition, there will be a parade of sail on Sunday around English Harbour starting at 1pm.

The public is welcome to visit the dockyard as these beautiful vessels disembark and return from the day’s racing, with all flags flying and all crew standing. The dockyard, Shirley Heights, Fort Berkeley and Fort Charlotte will all be excellent places to view this spectacular exhibition.

Boats competing will vary in size from Jonny Mayfield’s 28ft Breeze to Arthur Holgate’s 178ft schooner Adix.

Freya of Midgard skippered by Olympian Karl James Classic Regatta previous winner Oliver Greensmith pictured aboard his beautiful 1936 sloop Seefalke II The ebullient crew of Ocean Star wave to media at last year’s Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta Rastaman Freedom trims the jib sheet on board Matthew Barker’s stunning Blue Peter Junella King and Turban at last year’s Classic Regatta

Odd Nordahl-Hansen on board his 1938 schooner Mistral has travelled all the way from Soegne, Vest-Agder, Norway, to participate in the five-day regatta. Captain Odd is looking forward to days of perfect sailing and evenings of festive reverie.

Antiguan classic yachts are well represented in this year’s fleet. Robbie Ferron’s Bunglebird, Astrid Deeth’s Katina, Jerry ‘Chippy’ Bardoe’s Encore, Don West’s Freya of Midgard with Karl James MBE skippering, Alexis Andrew’s Genesis, Terry Dixon’s Magellan and Paul Deeth’s Petrana are all Antiguan yachts that will be on the starting line come Friday morning.

The regatta welcomes Antigua’s Aidan McCauley on board his Carriacou sloop Navasana and previous champion Oliver Greensmith will once again be sailing his beautiful 1936 sloop Seefalke II.

On Monday there will be gig racing – small sailing craft – starting around 2pm, followed by a formal tea that is open to the public at Admiral’s Inn.

The principles and ethos of the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta are seamanship, sportsmanship and fun. Winning is not the most important aspect and protests are highly discouraged.

Visit antiguaclassics.com for more information.