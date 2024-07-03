Vincy United to host food drive for hurricane-stricken St. Vincent & Grenadines

- Advertisement -

In response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl on St. Vincent & Grenadines, Vincy United, in collaboration with Vincentians living in Antigua & Barbuda, announces a two-day food drive initiative titled “STRONGER TOGETHER WE RISE.”

Event Details:

Dates: Friday, July 5, 2024 (12:30 PM) and Saturday, July 6, 2024 (6:30 AM)

Friday, July 5, 2024 (12:30 PM) and Saturday, July 6, 2024 (6:30 AM) Location: Lana’s Bar, opposite the stoplight at King George Pasture

The organizers are calling on the public, Vincentians, and regional communities to support this crucial humanitarian effort. Donations of non-perishable food items, water, and clothing are particularly needed, though all contributions are welcome.

“This venture is to aid assistance to St. Vincent & Grenadines, which was devastated by the passing of Hurricane Beryl,” said a spokesperson for Vincy United. “We’re soliciting the assistance of the public to make this venture a success. All hands on deck are needed.”

Individuals interested in contributing or seeking more information can contact:

Mr. Trevor Young: (268) 764-7893

Ms. Glendine Glasgow: (268) 784-1391

Mr. Jahmauel Williams: (268) 770-3461

Ms. Julie Baptiste: (268) 726-9790

Vincy United extends its heartfelt gratitude to all who consider donating to this worthy cause. Your support will make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by this natural disaster.