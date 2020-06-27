Vincia James’ alleged murderer released on bail

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Murder accused Mikhail Gomes was yesterday released from prison after finally satisfying his bail conditions.

The Pigotts man – who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Vincia James who disappeared over three years ago – was granted bail in the High Court last month to the tune of $200,000.

Gomes, alongside two sureties, had to surrender to the court collateral worth that sum.

He was also required to pay $40,000 in cash and must report to the police station daily.

His bail application had been met with strong opposition from the prosecution but in the end Justice Iain Morley accepted with several conditions.

James was last seen on surveillance camera leaving her Old Parham Road workplace, Dixie Betting Company, shortly after 1pm on April 7 2017.

Her body has never been recovered and Gomes denies killing her but it is believed that there is enough substantial circumstantial evidence for a trial. A trial date has not yet been set for the matter.