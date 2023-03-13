Villa trounce BlueJays, Five Islands fall to Old Road in APL

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

It was a weekend of big wins in the Antigua Premier League (APL).

On Friday night at the ABFA Technical facilty, FC Aston Villa thrashed Cedar Grove BlueJays FC by an 8-0 margin.

Yasney Torres found the back of the net five times for the victors, scoring in the 22nd, 37th, 38th, 55th and 68th minutes of play.

There were also goals from Shahoi Dorsette by way of penalty kick in the 42nd minute, Sean Tomlinson in the 53rd and Joshua Ferdinand in the 91st.

A day later at the same venue, Old Road FC trounced Five Islands, 5-0.

Cristhian Hereira recorded a brace for the victors scoring in the 7th and 68th minutes of play.

Johnathon Shoy scored as early as the 8th minute while teammate, Raheem Deterville was a goal shy of a hattrick scoring in the 31st and 38th minutes.

In the games played that day, former champions Parham FC defeated Willikies FC, 3-1 while Tryum FC edged out Liberta BlackhawksSC, 2-1.

Malcom Stewart scored twice for Parham (21st, 41st) and Kenja Benajmin once (67th) while James Simon got one back for Willikies.

Chevel Cunningham (51st) and Curlon Joseph (71st) were the goal-scorers for Tryum while Abraham Barry was the lone goal-scorer for the Blackhawks.