Villa stuns Fort Road to stay in First Division contention

Former Premier Division champions, FC Aston Villa, stayed within striking distance of frontrunners Liberta Blackhawks in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division competition on Wednesday, following a 3-0 victory over rivals Fort Road.

Playing away from home, Villa had strikes from Omega Jeffery, Tavin Crump and Deandre Bishop as they move to 20 points after eight showings and just two points shy of Blackhawks who have also played eight times.

The Villa men are also five points ahead of Ottos Rangers who have 15 after the same number of showings.

Also on Wednesday, Hill Top grabbed three precious points with a 2-0 triumph over game-favourites Willikies FC to move to 14 points and fourth in the standings.

Dave Roberts Jr. and Nicardo Lindsay both scored once in what was Hill Top’s fourth victory in eight showings while Willikies, who started the competition strong with back to back victories, slips to eighth in the standings with just nine points from their eight showings.

There was triumph for Potters as well, defeating newcomers John Hughes 2-1 when they met in John Hughes.

Former national striker, Lloyd Jeremy scored both goals for Potters as they move to 13 points and seventh in the standings. John Hughes, who have struggled to get going, remain on five points and third from bottom in the 12-team standings.

Also on Wednesday, Lion Hill enjoyed a 1-0 victory over home team Freeman’s Village Scorpions to move to seven points and ninth in the standings while Scorpions remain at the bottom of the standings with four points.

Glanvilles and All Saints United played to a nil-all draw in All Saints to round off Wednesday’s matches. Glanvilles are second from bottom with five points while United are fifth with 13 points.