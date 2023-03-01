Villa remain in Premier Division championship race with second half win over Willikies

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

FC Aston Villa continued their upward march on the Premier Division standings with a one-nil (1-0) triumph over Willikies Warriors when they met in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) competition on Monday.

Playing at the FA’s technical centre on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway, Jordan Francis delivered the winner for Villa when he sent a left-footed free-kick bending into the roof of the net past the diving Willikies custodian in minute 51.

The win means Villa joins second placed All Saints United on 31 points but third in the standings due to an inferior goal difference to that of the All Saints men. Villa have scored 30 and conceded 14 for a positive 16 average while United netted 43 and allowed 14 for a positive 29 difference.

The loss was Willikies’ fourth in 12 matches as they remain on 20 points from 12 matches and sixth in the 16-team standings. Grenades lead the standings with 33 points after 13 showings, while Old Road (21 points) and Swetes FC (21 points) round off the top five.

Meanwhile, in the First Division, Garden Stars racked up their 12th win in 13 showings with a 3-0 triumph over Potters Tigers.

Courtney Clarke put Stars ahead on minute 16 before Zedon Carr made it 2-0 just four minutes later to give his team a further advantage going into the interval. Jahred Williams put the icing on the cake with an 82nd minute conversion from the penalty spot.

The win puts Garden Stars on 37 points at the top of the standings, 13 points ahead of John Hughes who are second with 24 points.

Tigers continue to struggle as they remain third from bottom on the 12-team standings with 12 points from 13 showings.