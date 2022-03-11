Villa Primary Records First Win In Schools Basketball

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

The Villa Primary mini-boys team began their campaign in the Cool and Smooth Inter-school Basketball competition with a commendable performance, edging out Liberta Primary in their skills challenge encounter at the JSC Sports Complex.

J’quan Athanaze got the ball started for Villa Primary beating Liberta’s Jakeem Simon in the Right-hand Speed relay event on Wednesday.

“I feel excellent after that win, I am a tired, but I am just looking forward to our next game,” Athanaze said.

The victors – Leodi Lorenzo, Dornell Matheson, Tyrese Bonny, Najarny Simons, J’Quan Athanaze) also claimed the Five-man skills challenge and Five-man speed relay.

Meanwhile, in the Two-man shoot out, Villa’s duo of Tyrese Bonny and Najarny Simons tied with Ashavin Pelle and Elijah Harriette (Liberta) scoring nine.

Liberta Primary did however win the Left-hand speed relay and Individual Shoot out.

Ashavin Pelle beat Tyrese Bonny in the left-hand relay while Elijah Harriette (Liberta) beat Najarny Simons (Villa) 8-5.

Meanwhile in the Mini-boys Secondary category, Princess Margaret School (PMS) and Antigua Grammar School (AGS) tied 3-3 in their skills challenge match-up.

For the Semper Virens, Kyle Chastanet (AGS) beat Jahdary Lewis (PMS) in the Right-hand speed relay while Tajahron Davis and Victor Edwards (AGS) beat Dmitri James and Jahdary Lewis (PMS) 43-33 in the Two-man shoot out.

“I think the team did really well today but I know we could have done better,” said Victor Edwards.

His teammate Kyle Chastanet agreed with him adding, “that they will just have to do better in the next game.”

AGS also won the Five-man speed relay.

Meanwhile, PMS won the Five-man skills challenge, the Individual shoot out and Left-hand speed relay.

Noah Massiah (PMS) beat Victor Edwards (AGS) 9-6 in the Individual shoot out while Deandre Humphreys (PMS) defeated Noah Massiah (AGS).

Games will continue today in the Senior boy’s category with Antigua Grammar School playing Princess Margaret School in the first match-up.

All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) will also face Antigua State College (ASC).

Both games will start at 2:30pm at the JSC Sports Complex.