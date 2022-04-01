Villa Primary and Liberta Primary record wins in Schools’ Basketball

By Carlena Knight

Villa Primary and Liberta Primary schools were just two of the teams that were in the winner’s circle on Wednesday in the Cool and Smooth Inter-school Basketball competition.

Villa Primary recorded a clean sweep over Pigotts Primary 2 in the Mini-boys Primary section.

J’Quan Athanaze got the ball rolling for Villa Primary as he won both the Right-hand and Left-hand speed relay events.

Athanaze would edge out Jayarvin John-Baptiste in the Left-hand speed relay.

Najarny Simons would follow suit winning the Individual shoot-out, while Tyrese Bonny would join Simons to become the victors in the Two-man shoot out.

The team of Dornel Matheson, Lendy Laurean, Tyrese Bonny, Najarny Simons and J’Quan Athanaze would then go on to win both the Five-man speed relay and Five-man skills challenge.

Pigotts Primary 1 would join their second team in defeat, this time at the hands of Liberta Primary.

Liberta claimed victories in four of the six events that day.

Liberta’s Adrian Richards defeated Ramoy Dover in the Right-hand speed relay, while in the Left-hand speed equivalent Ashavin Pelle beat Dijohn Moulon.

Elijah Harriette defeated Joshua Francis in the Individual shoot-out.

Liberta would also go on to win the Five-man skills challenge.

Pigotts Primary, however, had a bit to celebrate as they won the Five-man speed relay and the Two-man shoot-out.

Meanwhile, in the other match that day, Combine defeated Pigotts Primary 5-1 in their head-to-head match-up.

Combine won the Right-hand and Left-hand speed relays, the Two-man shoot-out, the Five-man speed relay, and the Five-man skills challenge. Pigotts Primary won the Individual shoot-out.

The games were played at the JSC Sports Complex.