Villa man urged to turn himself into police

Police were yesterday appealing for a Villa man suspected of seriously wounding two people to turn himself in immediately.

Shajah Joyce is being sought for questioning in connection with an incident in Fort Road at around 2.15am on Thursday.

Reports are that Joyce entered a property where his wife is living and an altercation ensued, resulting in two of the woman’s relatives being injured.

They are reportedly in critical condition at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Anyone with information as to Joyce’s whereabouts is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913.