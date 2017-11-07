Villa man shot dead

November 7, 2017 OBSERVER Media Breaking No comments
Breaking Story

A 31-year-old man was gunned down some time after 9 o’clock Tuesday night, his father confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as Babu Jardine of Villa.

According to Vere “Fumancho” Christian, his son was at home at the time of the incident.

Christian said he received the call from the police, asking him to go to the scene to identify his offspring.

He said the police did not provide him much information since the investigation into the killing is in its early stages.

The man said he was shocked at the news but immediately went to the scene where another relative was eventually called upon to identify the deceased.

Christian, a regular caller to OBSERVER Radio, said his son had one child.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.