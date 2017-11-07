Villa man shot dead

Breaking Story

A 31-year-old man was gunned down some time after 9 o’clock Tuesday night, his father confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as Babu Jardine of Villa.

According to Vere “Fumancho” Christian, his son was at home at the time of the incident.

Christian said he received the call from the police, asking him to go to the scene to identify his offspring.

He said the police did not provide him much information since the investigation into the killing is in its early stages.

The man said he was shocked at the news but immediately went to the scene where another relative was eventually called upon to identify the deceased.

Christian, a regular caller to OBSERVER Radio, said his son had one child.